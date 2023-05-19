Caroline was born to mother Dolores Huff Young and father Joseph DuWayne Young of Halfway, Oregon.

Caroline attended Oregon State University where she obtained her teaching degree and later focused on special education. Caroline dedicated herself to teaching and touched the lives of hundreds of children.

Caroline enjoyed crafting many things and gifting her creations to family and friends. Caroline was an unwaveringly loyal friend and mother.

Caroline is survived by her daughters Stacia, Amy, and Annmarie, brothers Phillip, Jim and Travis as well as many grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends.