July 22, 1933 - August 19, 2022

If you lived in Corvallis at any point from 1960 onwards, you knew Carole Boersma.

Carole's humble style was to fly under the radar – but her fierce devotion to the Corvallis community, schools, churches and beyond were felt by all. And Carole's accomplishments continue to have a lasting impact on the city she loved so dearly.

She had a deep love affair with OSU athletics - especially men's basketball! You could always spot her, with her white hair, directly behind the opposing team, as if she were playing sixth man for her beloved Beavers.

Carole was born Carole Truckenbrod in Medota, Illinois on July 22, 1933. Her parents were Gilbert and Dorothy Truckenbrod, who owned a grocery store, which Carole's younger brother Curtis eventually took over.

In her early years, Carole was active in her church youth group and was the editor of her H.S. yearbook. She attended the University of Illinois, where she received a B.S. degree in Education. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and was the editor of the U of I yearbook, "The Illio". Her senior year, Carole was selected into the Mortar Board society, an esteemed honor that recognizes exemplary scholarship, leadership and service.

Upon graduation, Carole began teaching at a local high school. She later returned to college to pursue her Masters degree, and this is when she met Larry Boersma, an assistant professor at Illinois. Larry and Carole married in 1960 before moving to Corvallis, Oregon, when Larry accepted a position as a professor in the Soil Science department at OSU.

Carole wasted no time in immersing herself in the Corvallis community. She became a beloved home economics teacher, eventually landing at Cheldelin Middle School, where her loving guidance and lively, humorous personality enriched the lives of students for over 20 years.

With an enviable energy and devotion to bettering the community, Carole was a member of the Assistance League and the Lutheran Church. A progressive trailblazer for her time, Carole was a leader in PEO – a philanthropic women's organization promoting education through scholarships, grants, loans and awards – all with a goal of helping women achieve their highest aspirations.

But above all of Carole's profound accomplishments, her greatest joy was her children, Mark Boersma and Heidi Boersma, and her grandchildren Emma, Luke, Mitchell and Jonathan. She thought of her son-in-law, Brad, and her daughter-in-law, Danna, as her kids as well.

Carole Boersma passed away peacefully at age 89 on August 19th, in Corvallis. She was predeceased by her husband, Larry, in 2020. Carole lived with deep pride and happiness knowing her children and grandchildren would continue her legacy of putting family, friends, and community first.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Corvallis on September 16, 2022 at 1:00p.m.