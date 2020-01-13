March 14, 1947 – January 1, 2020

Carol Warden passed away on January 1, 2020 in Portland. She was born to James and Elva (Richardson) Isom in Olympia, Washington, on March 14, 1947. She was raised in early years in Cascade, Idaho. The family moved back to Halsey Oregon to the home her Father was born in 1962. She attended Central Linn High School and graduated in 1966, and then attended Merritt Davis Business School in Portland.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On December 3, 1967 she married Dean Warden in Harrisburg, Oregon. She followed him to Bremerton Washington while he was in the Navy. In 1975 they moved to the Seattle area where he was stationed. In December of 1990 she moved back to Halsey from Renton, Washington after Dean’s retirement from the Navy.

She is survived by her Husband of 52 years; son Brian of Halsey; Daughter Erin Rightbower and husband Jason of Glendale, Oregon; Grandsons Josh and Matthew Warden of Salem Oregon; Tyler, Danielle, and Jakob Rightbower.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her in laws, Carl and Lena Warden.

Donations may be made in Carol’s honor to Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Department. Arrangements were made through Fisher Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Warden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.