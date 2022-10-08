September 28, 1934 – September 23, 2022

Carol Rogene Day passed away peacefully at her home in Albany, OR on September 23rd just five days shy of her 88th birthday. Carol was born in her grandparents' home in Sutton, Nebraska, to Helmuth and Pauline Peter, the youngest of seven children, two of the oldest brothers of which died as infants.

The family moved to Springfield, OR in 1941, with all but the oldest daughter who stayed in Sutton to start a family of her own. Mom always said that she had a wonderful childhood, although not having much they were rich with love. She enjoyed having older siblings that she cherished, family pets, and having her father show her how to tie flies which he used on the McKenzie River. This is also when Carol discovered her talent as an artist. This became her passion for the rest of her life, and for those that have seen her work know how amazing she was at it from China Painting, watercolor, pine needle baskets, clay ornaments, handmade quilts, and much more.

Carol graduated from Springfield High School in 1953, and soon after met her future husband Roy H. Day in Eugene, OR. They were married May 11, 1956. Not long after they moved to Corvallis, OR, where Roy started a milk hauling company. They moved to Highland Dr. in Corvallis where they raised their three children, Brian, Deanna, and Mike. This was a paradise setting for raising a family, the neighborhood consisted of a three-mile loop in which everyone was close, and we had many get-togethers. Carol loved the many horses, and other animals that we were so fortunate to have. She also was passionate about the yard we lived in and worked so hard to keep it in amazing shape. Carol was an amazing mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She was very involved in her children's activities with many weekends devoted to Brian and Deanna's horse shows and running Mike to basketball practice and attending most every game.

Carol is survived by her big brother, Jerry Peter, wife Donna; sisters-in-law: Doris Peter, and Virginia Day; son Brian Day; daughter, Deanna Williams; son Mike Day, and wife Tracy; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Day, brother Harris Peter, sisters Virginia Smith, and Joanne Durbin.

Per Carol's request no service will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to Evergreen Hospice. Online condolences to Fisher Funeral Home.