February 2, 1929 – May 22, 2020

Carol Maxine Howard, 91, of Albany, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, with her children at her side. During the week preceding her death she was home, surrounded by family and her caregivers, who had also become her very dear friends.

Carol was born at home in Deer Island, Oregon on February 2, 1929 to Floyd and Enid McAboy. She was proud to have been born in the same bed that her sister, her mother and her grandmother had all been born in. It had been a wedding gift from her great grandfather to her great grandmother in 1878. She grew up during the Great Depression and remained frugal for the rest of her life.

Carol had a deep connection to the state of Alaska. In her teenage years she loved to snow ski and ice skate. She talked of her favorite times driving into the mountain with friends and sitting around a campfire roasting hotdogs after ice skating. She also loved her trips to Seaside with her friends.

Carol graduated High School on May 21, 1947 in St. Helens, Oregon. She then completed Beautician School. On September 1, 1950 she became a member of the International Brotherhood of Pulp, Sulphite and Paper Mill Workers. She met her future husband, Bob, during High School. They were married on July 21, 1948.