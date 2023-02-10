March 4, 1936 – February 8, 2023

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Carol Maxine Stevens Coddington, loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother on February 8, 2023. She left us while sleeping peacefully at home after a long fight with dementia.

Born to Lena (Hackney) and Lester Stevens on March 4, 1936, in Spring Green, Nebraska, Carol shared stories of living in Nebraska and crossing the road to play in Kansas. Her family later moved to Lebanon, Oregon, where she attended school, became best friends with Bessie Coddington, met Bessie's brother Clarence, and married him. With an enduring love and marriage of almost 70 years, Clarence survives her. Carol is also survived by daughters Janet (Tom) Lodge, Albany, and Cindy (Duane) White, Lacomb, ten grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Leroy and Larry Stevens, Twila Michals Willard, and Betty Michals McCloud.

In her younger years, Carol enjoyed ballroom dancing, bowling, waterskiing, snowmobiling, snow skiing, camping, fishing, and riding motorcycles with Clarence and friends. She was active in Junior Women's Club in Lebanon; was a Girl Scout leader, ran the Lebanon summer day camp, and became Director for Santiam Council; was active in American Association of Medical Assistants, and taught her skills to students at Linn-Benton Community College. Carol was a caretaker at heart, and her career working in the medical field in Lebanon and Bend plus serving as a parish nurse in Bend fulfilled her need and blessed the lives of those she touched.

The sun came out as Carol donned her angel's wings and God smiled. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 West Grant Street, Lebanon, Oregon, on Wednesday, February 15, at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org/orswwa in Carol's memory.