March 11, 1940 - November 15, 2021

Surrounded by close family members, Carol Marie McWilliams died on November 15, 2021, at 6:32pm at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.

Carol was originally from Easton, Pennsylvania. She was a scientist, an artist, a naturalist, a seeker, a wife, and a mother. She surrounded herself with nature, music, and a love for wild things. She was formally educated at Gettysburg College taking a degree in English. Later in life she took a second degree in Environmental Science at Stockton State College graduating with honors in all programs. She never stopped learning and growing. Her curiosity led her to the profound awe of creation.

She met husband Ronald Spisso in Barnegat Light in 1974. She is survived by her very large family all of them living close by in Oregon. She loved her family beyond measure. She made it clear that in her life as a mother she was determined to "keep on expanding" including everyone that came to her door. She was dedicated to social justice, women's rights, the civil rights movement, and protection of the earth. Early on she supported her family as a single mom working as a social worker. After her second degree she enjoyed running the nature center at Bass River State Forest in New Jersey.

Carol and Ron moved to Oregon in 1990. She took up the life of a ceramic artist living on the Coast Range near the town of Alsea. She was interested in exploring the relationship between human and animal forms and faces in creating animal masks. She was drawn to the raku method in part because of the mysterious and often unexpected performances of the glazes and of the unglazed clay, but above all, by the "giftedness" of the process, where discipline and surprise meet. Each of her pieces was hand built.

In loving God's creatures including birds, squirrels, rabbits and cats she moved from being an artist to her last great loves, her three dogs. Carol especially enjoyed family outings and gatherings that were often and bountiful. She blessed and was blessed by a loving family that misses her and will always love her.