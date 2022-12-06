Carol Lee Mirrison (Barker)

Carol Lee Morrison (Barker) born in Albany Oregon on Dec 19, 1950 to Robert and Charlotte Barker at 3:20 a.m. She battled cancer and passed on Nov 28, 2022. She married and had one son in 1974. She worked in banking most of her life and in retirement enjoyed spending time with her 2 grandchildren. She enjoyed golf and family. She also enjoyed watching soap operas with her mother and game shows with college football in between. "Go Beavs!!".