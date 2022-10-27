Carol Lee Henderson Bidwell

Carol worked for Weyerhaeuser where she started in the fields and worked her way to running the office. Carol loved her work and the people she worked with which she considered them like her family. She retired after 35 years, mainly for health reasons. She would have worked for 50 years if they would have let her. Carol loved the Lord and was a longtime member of The Church of God 7th Day. She loved her family, friends and would talk to a stranger in a heartbeat. Carol loved gardening and the many camping and hunting trips with family and friends.