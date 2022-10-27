Carol Lee Henderson Bidwell

April 22, 1940—October 19, 2022
Carol LeeHenderson Bidwell was born on April 22nd 1940 in Jefferson, Oregon to Hazel and Roy Henderson.
Carol met and married James Harold Bidwell on June 1957 where they lived in Scio, Oregon. She passed away peacefully at home in Lake Tapps on October 19th, 2022 where she lived with her daughter La Donna and son-ln-law Terry.
Carol is survived by her 3 children Deborah Gander, La Donna Fry and James (Chief) Bidwell.
Surviving grandchildren include Gary Bidwell, Malissa Toma, Brian Toma, Kristian Richardson, Brandon Fry and Anthony Fry and 3 great grandchildren Noah, Paisley, Riley, and a brother Robert McKheen.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her brother Roy Henderson, her parents and grandparents.
Carol worked for Weyerhaeuser where she started in the fields and worked her way to running the office. Carol loved her work and the people she worked with which she considered them like her family. She retired after 35 years, mainly for health reasons. She would have worked for 50 years if they would have let her. Carol loved the Lord and was a longtime member of The Church of God 7th Day. She loved her family, friends and would talk to a stranger in a heartbeat. Carol loved gardening and the many camping and hunting trips with family and friends.
Services will be held Friday October 28 at 2:00 PM at the Church of God 7th Day Church, 7478 Stayton Road SE, Turner, Oregon. Internment Jefferson Cemetery.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com