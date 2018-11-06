June 17, 1934 — November 1, 2018
Carol June Grice was born in Albion, Nebraska on June 17, 1934 to Milton Oscar and Esta Odessa Goin. She was the 12th of thirteen brothers and sisters.
She married Victor Lee Grice September 7, 1952. They had two children; a son, Terry of Rainier, Oregon, and a daughter, Cristel of Albany.
Carol passed on November 1, 2018 after a short battle with cancer.
Victor preceded Carol in death in 2011.
Survivors include Terry and Cristel; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and of course her cocker spaniel and companion, Toby.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018 at the First Church of God. The Church is located at 1225 15th Avenue, SW Albany.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, or the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice program in care of Fisher Funeral Home, PO Box 156, Albany, Oregon, 97321.