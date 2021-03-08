Carol Jene Shoemaker

Carol was born January 8, 1933 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Lawrence Conser Cox and Frances Helen (Turkelson) Cox. She moved to California when she was 3 years old and was raised in Los Angeles next to Glendale. She delivered newspapers in Glendale when she was young. She could remember selling papers on the corner of Hollywood and Western when the war ended in 1945. She graduated from John Marshall High School in the winter class of 1951. She married Byron Shoemaker on October 2, 1965 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They blended their families of nine children along with two granddaughters whom they later adopted after their daughter's death. She was proud to have raised 11 children. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1971 and took great pleasure in sharing her faith with others. She encouraged many over the years. She lived in Halsey/Brownsville for the last 49 years.