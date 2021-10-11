 Skip to main content
Carol Jean Piller
Carol Jean Piller

Carol Jean Piller

November 21, 1963 - October 4, 2021

Carol Jean Piller, 57, of Lebanon passed away Monday. She was born in Menomonie, Wisconsin to Everett and Karen Lucille (Hansen) Turner.

She lived in Medford, Wisconsin before moving to Lebanon in September of 2001.

Carol enjoyed mules, horses, quilting and gardening. She especially loved her poodles. She owned Carol's Pampered Paws.

She is survived by her husband Todd Piller; daughter, Stevie Piller both of Lebanon; son, Josh Rhy of Ellsworth, Wisconsin; and one grandchild Evalyn Rhy.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13th at Christ Community Lutheran in Lebanon.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

