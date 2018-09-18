January 29, 1935 — September 13, 2018
Carol J. Silbaugh passed away on September 13, 2018, in her Albany home from kidney failure, surrounded by her two daughters.
Carol was born in Seward, Nebraska on January 29, 1935, to Herschel and Thelma Montank (Ashton). She was the second of three children. At a young age, the family moved from Seward to Silverton, Oregon.
Carol attended schools, elementary through high school in Albany. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1953. Carol also attended two years of school at Merritt Davis Business College.
Carol married Beuford Silbaugh in October of 1988 and they enjoyed almost 12 years of happiness.
Shortly after attending business college, Carol was a checker at Safeway and worked for an insurance company. Once the children were in school, Carol drove school bus for 19 years for Dorsey Bus Company. She added a second job to her bus driving schedule and drove a food van out of South Albany High School for 11 years until her retirement in 1990.
Carol enjoyed traveling with Beuford, gardening, her poodles, and walking at the mall with other early morning walkers. She made many special friendships with other mall walkers. Carol was an excellent seamstress and made her children’s school clothes and sewed for many friends and family as well. She was a member of the Methodist Church and TOPS.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Foster of Lebanon and Pamela Foster of Albany; stepsons, Mike Silbaugh of Seattle, Washington, Bill Silbaugh (Deb) of Burleson, Texas; step grandchildren, Brianne O’Hare (Kris) of California; Jamie Silbaugh of Seattle, Bob Silbaugh of Texas; Kelly Silbaugh of Texas; and three step great-grandchildren, Jake, Theo and Katelyn. Also surviving are several nieces, and nephews, many great nieces and nephews and a very special aunt, Enid Fulsang, her father’s only remaining sister, of Philomath.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Wally (1954) and Beuford (2001); brothers, Stanley (2017) and Fred (1970) and her much loved poodles, Friskie, Duchess and Pippi.
Carol’s desire was to live at home throughout the end of her life. She wanted to especially thank her two daughters for caring for her at home for almost three years and a special thanks to her part time care givers that were dear to her, Ellen Stauffer and Carol Luke. Also, a very special thanks to nurse, Alice Baskin, who helped us through some difficult times during the last year of mom’s life.
A funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at Fisher Funeral Home with a committal service to follow at Palestine Cemetery in North Albany.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of Fisher Funeral Home; 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
