July 31, 1928 - August 22, 2021

Carol J. Hadley, 92, of Salem died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

She was born at her parents' farm in Harrisburg, Oregon, the third of four children and third daughter of Carl L. and Eva A. (Horsell) Paeschke. She lived in Harrisburg attending local schools until her family moved to Junction City, graduating 1st in her class in 1946.

She attended Willamette University for a short time in 1946.

Carol lived and worked in accounting for various concerns. She met her husband at Chase Gardens in Eugene, Oregon in 1949. They were married October 16, 1949 in Eugene. The family moved to Junction City in 1956.

She was employed by Eugene Fruit Growers' Association Eugene, Oregon from 1956 until her retirement in 1993. At retirement she held head Bookkeeper/Assistant Comptroller positions. When AgriPac absorbed EFGA in 1972, the family moved to Turner, setting up operations on a small farm.

Carol was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Junction City. She later joined Messiah Lutheran Church in Northeast Salem.