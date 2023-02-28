May 16, 1934 – February 23, 2023

Carol D. Parks of Lebanon died Thursday in the Salem Hospital.

Carol was born in Eugene, Oregon, the daughter of Dean and Phyllis Woolsey. She moved to Lowell with her family where she met her high school sweetheart, Keith O. Parks, who she married right after high school. They had 56 wonderful years before he passed in 2009.

Carol worked as a telephone operator after high school, and when her husband returned from the service, they got into the grocery business together and started their family. They moved to Halsey to own and operate the K and C Market for 14 years. After selling the store, Carol worked a short time for Simplot. In 1967 they bought their dream home, where she could tend her large yard and flower beds along with their garden and canning their produce. Carol lived in the house until 2022, when she moved to a Lebanon retirement home.

Carol loved flowers and had a beautiful Iris bed full of all varieties. Carol enjoyed being in a bowling league and was very passionate about the years, time and friends she made as a member of the Purity Rebekah Lodge #130. Carol loved to travel with her husband Keith, pulling the trailer and camping with friends and family. She also enjoyed being a part of Spirit of the Valley United Methodist Church. Carol was an avid Oregon Ducks football fan and always made sure to watch the games on TV.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Keith O. Parks; daughter Kathryn McCord; grandson, Jason McCord, and brother, Payson Woolsey.

She is survived by her son, Craig (Karen); daughter Charla (Ben Wolf); 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Carol will be missed. The words she heard from all, over and over during her stay in the hospital, were “delightful” and “lovely.” Her family agrees.

Graveside funeral will be Friday, March 3 at 1:00 pm; IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon. In Lieu of Flowers, please send donations to the Spirit of the Valley United Methodist Church in Halsey.