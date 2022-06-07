December 8, 1934 - May 31, 2022

Carol Christina Dawson died May 31, 2022. She was 87 years old.

Carol was born in Corvallis, Oregon, to Henry Von Krosigk and Celia Clara Warner Von Krosigk, and grew up on a ranch in Alpine, Oregon, graduating from Monroe High School.

She attended Willamette University and Oregon State University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics.

After college she was the home extension agent for Douglas County, where she met and married James Yocom Dawson in 1957. They later moved back to help her mom with the ranch, and stayed there until 1991 when James died after which she moved to Corvallis and worked at EPA until her retirement at 80 years of age.

Carol loved gardening, designing and creating art quilts, painting, music, dogs, and had a fascination with archeology and geology. She loved to learn and loved to laugh.

Carol is survived by her sister, Merrialyce Blanchard of Salem; daughter Gretchen Dawson Johnson of Brownsville; son Chris Dawson of San Diego, and grandchildren Gray, Lane, Marley and Tyla.

At her request, no service will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to Senior Dog Rescue of Linn/Benton County. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.