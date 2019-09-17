June 9, 1946 — September 14, 2019
Carol Ann Polensky, 73, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, September 14 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Carol was born on June 9, 1946 in Lebanon, the daughter of Melvin and Marjorie (Kenyon) Teeter. She was raised in Scio and graduated from Scio High School.
Carol married Marvin Polensky on September 13, 1969 in Reno, Nevada. They made their home in Lebanon where they raised two daughters, Deanna and Marjorie.
Carol had worked for the Stayton Cannery until her retirement. Marvin preceded her in death on October 15, 2015.
Carol enjoyed camping with her family, being a horse show mom, raising Limousin cattle and was a member of the Linn County Posse ette through the sheriff’s office.
Carol is survived by her daughters, Deanna Nelson and Marjorie Polensky; brother, Calvin Teeter; and grandchildren, Taylor Polensky and Jordan Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.
