Carol Ann Newman

January 4, 1936 - October 27, 2021

Carol Newman, 85, of Albany passed away in her home. The daughter of Edward and Theresa (Steckl) Kastner, she was born in St. Petersburg, Florida. She spent her childhood in Mauston, Wisconsin, where she graduated from Mauston High. While there she married and had four children. She moved the family west to Oregon in 1960 along with her parents and two of her sisters. After settling the family in Albany, she had her fifth child.

Carol and her father owned and operated the C&K hardware store in Albany for many years. After that, being a people person who loved to "gab," she began her career as a bartender at the T&R. She grew her family with five more children from two subsequent marriages, raising them on bartending wages and tips. Her selflessness also welcomed nephews and friends into the house when they needed help. She instilled her tireless work ethic and generosity into her children which gave them the tools needed to lead successful lives of their own.

Carol married James (Jim) Newman on July 22, 1989 in Albany. They bought Humpty's Dump Tavern together putting her on top of the world! At Humpty's she continued her generosity by serving free holiday meals to those in need and regular patrons. After 12 years they sold the tavern and she was able to retire, travel, and enjoy the rest of her life. Carol loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a knack for forming special connections with everyone in a way that made them feel very comfortable enjoying spending time with her.

Carol is survived by her husband, Jim, children, Cheryl Snippen, Robert Cowan Thompson, Rusty Thompson, David Cowan, Clay Thompson, and AnnaMarie "Beanie" Reynaud, her sister, Jackie Leabo, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and Jim's four children and their families.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Rex Grey, her sisters, Virginia Griest and Marilyn French, her sons, Donald Cowan and Tom Thompson, her grandson, Thaddeus Cowan Thompson.

A memorial service will be held November 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at Mennonite Church on Century Drive.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.