February 3, 1938 — April 6, 2019
Long-time Corvallis resident Carol Ann Farnes passed away peacefully in her home with many loved ones by her side on April 6, 2019. She was 81.
She is survived by her sons, Eric Hanson and Neil Farnes; stepdaughters, Cindy Carlton and Lori Goodwin; 13 grandchildren; and her brother, Rich Larsen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Farnes.
Carol was a superb homemaker and craftsperson known for her beautiful home, garden and quilts. You may even be one of the many people who toured her garden or sought her quilting advice over the years.
Carol worked as a teacher in the Corvallis School District, at Western View Middle School and Crescent Valley High School, where she taught home economics classes for nearly 30 years. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega at Oregon State University. She also continued to be active in PEO, quilt guild, and garden club even in her final years.
She was a source of stability, comfort, and advice for her family and scores of friends. She was always ready to dispense useful knowledge and a helping hand when it came to gardening, sewing, cooking, and quilting. She will be greatly missed for the creativity and generosity she brought to her friends and family.
A celebration of life will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Rd, Philomath, OR 97370. All are welcome to attend.