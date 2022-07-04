Carol Ann Courtney

November 11, 1946 - June 13, 2022

Carol Ann Courtney was born on November 11, 1946 in Aberdeen, Washington to Robert Murray and Freida Kofton. Following Freida's passing, Carol and her brother Michael were adopted and raised by Earl and Mildred Courtney in La Grande, Oregon.

Carol enjoyed quilting, crafting, decorating, gardening, and antique shopping. She spent many years adventuring around, enjoying participating in craft fairs and holiday bazaars, where she was able to share her talents with others. Her cozy baby quilts adorned many cribs and became family keepsakes over the years.

Carol passed away on June 13, 2022 in Albany, Oregon. She was preceded in passing by her daughter, Teresia, and her husband Douglas. She is survived by her daughter, Tammie; son-in-law Ben; grandchildren Jade, Christine, Amber, Ryan, and Connor; and great-grandchildren Juniper and Jonah.