June 6, 1926 - June 29, 2023

Jim passed away at the age of 97 after a long and eventful life. C. James was born and raised in Eugene Oregon and was a graduate of the University of Oregon. After serving in WWII, Jim married his college sweetheart Ruth "Robbie" Robinson of Spokane Washington in 1947. They lived in Eugene, Spokane, Phoenix Arizona, Waldport Oregon, and finally settled in Alpine Oregon. Robbie died there in 2004.

Jim is survived by six children, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by one grandson.

Jim spent nearly his entire life active inthe Boy Scouts of America. In June 2023 he was awarded a special pin and certificate honoring his 85 plus years in scouting. Several years earlier the Oregon Trail Council of Boy Scouts honored Jim by naming a campsite at Camp Alton F Baker (near Florence Oregon) for him.

Jim's funeral was held on July 7 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Eugene, with burial following at Mt Calvary Cemetery in south Eugene.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Eugene Masonic Cemetery Association/Hope Abbey Mausoleum, PO BOX 5934, Eugene OR 97405.

Contributions may also be made to the Boy Scouts of America, Oregon Trail Council.