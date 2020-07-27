Carlene Rae (Hutchins) Erickson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 15, 1962– July 11, 2020

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, Carlene (Hutchins) Erickson went home to Jesus’ arms. She fought a long battle with pancreatitis and diabetes, spending her last few months loving on her family and being a shining example of God’s grace, forgiveness and love, even in times of adversity and pain.

Carlene was born in Springfield, Oregon, on August 15, 1962, to Larry and Anita (Windom) Hutchins. Carlene grew up in Sweet Home. She attended Liberty Elementary School, Sweet Home Jr and Senior High Schools. She earned an Associate’s Degree in Literary Arts from Judson Baptist College in The Dallas.

Carlene worked alongside her Mother, Anita, with Little Promises Children’s Ministries for 16 years, and was an active member of the Sweet Home Evangelical Church. She spent her recent years working with the Sweet Home Economic Development Group/Oregon Jamboree, and was active in a number of community committees and projects. Well-known for her infectious laugh, many who interacted with her professionally came to regard her as a treasured friend.

Camping, days at the lake and riding jet skis, taking mountain ATV rides and reading were some of her favorite activities, although she often said her most joy always came from being with family.