Carla Diane Allen (Fritz)

October 23, 1967 — January 31, 2020

Throughout her New England childhood days, California college years, her parenting years, and her beloved career as a realtor, Carla was full of positive energy, loving all she did. She has been an inspiration to many and will be forever missed, especially by her son and daughter Nathan and Mackenzie Allen and their father Michael (Mick) Allen; her parents Jane Eames and Arthur Fritz; sister Robbi Portela; brothers Joel and Kyle Fritz and John Eames; stepbrothers Jeff and Cooke Eames; stepsister Amanda Twamley and Carla‘s very special friend Patrick Crook; along with her large extended family of sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues.