Carla Diane Allen (Fritz)

October 23, 1967 — January 31, 2020
Throughout her New England childhood days, California college years, her parenting years, and her beloved career as a realtor, Carla was full of positive energy, loving all she did. She has been an inspiration to many and will be forever missed, especially by her son and daughter Nathan and Mackenzie Allen and their father Michael (Mick) Allen; her parents Jane Eames and Arthur Fritz; sister Robbi Portela; brothers Joel and Kyle Fritz and John Eames; stepbrothers Jeff and Cooke Eames; stepsister Amanda Twamley and Carla‘s very special friend Patrick Crook; along with her large extended family of sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues.
A fitting description written by Carla’s daughter Mackenzie when she was 8 years old “Mom: Funny, cool, cleaning, gardening, helping, baking, pretty, wonderful. Mommy”. We miss you Carla.
There will be a celebration of Carla‘s life on Thursday, February 20 at 4pm at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis, OR 97331.
