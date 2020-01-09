August 4, 1937 — January 4, 2020
Carl Robert Hall, M.D., (Bob) was born to Carl Towns Hall and Laina Rachal Lassila in Detroit, Michigan on August 4, 1937. Bob worked his way through college and graduated from Wayne State Medical School in Michigan, becoming a board certified surgeon in 1964. He met and married Patricia Campbell and moved to Portland to complete his medical training.
In 1969, Bob served his country for two years in the Army utilizing his medical skills serving at Fort Ord Army Base. After being honorably discharged Bob and Pat moved to Corvallis where they made their home, grew their family, and began his Urology practices in Lebanon, Albany and Newport. Sadly, Bob lost Pat, who passed away in 1987.
A new chapter began in 1990 when Bob married Georgia Douglas and expanded the family with Georgia’s daughter. They moved into a historic West Albany home near the hospital where Bob could live and work close to his practice. He served his community providing medical care often bartering fresh caught tuna in return for services. His dedication to serve his patients in Newport and Lebanon required him to drive each week to reach Newport even on icy winter days through the coastal pass. In 2011, after 47 years he finally retired his medical license and closed his three offices, saying goodbye to many dear friends in the medical community.
Bob’s generosity continued even after retirement volunteering with Albany Fish, providing meals to those in need. When he wasn’t helping others, Bob enjoyed fishing, and had a passion for astronomy that would take him and Georgia out each summer to the Oregon Star Party. There they would spend a week in the desert looking up at the heavens where he is now today, looking back down at us.
Bob is survived by his wife, Georgia; their children and their spouses Shellye Dant (Morgan), Melissa Hall, Heidi Jensen (Kent), Jessica Mermis (Jeff), Cynthia Roche (Ben), seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate Bob’s life will be held at the Faith Lutheran Church in Albany at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020. Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s name to the local food bank Fish of Albany (www.fishofalbany.com). Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
Service information
10:00AM
930 Queen Ave SW
Albany, OR 97321