August 4, 1937 — January 4, 2020

Carl Robert Hall, M.D., (Bob) was born to Carl Towns Hall and Laina Rachal Lassila in Detroit, Michigan on August 4, 1937. Bob worked his way through college and graduated from Wayne State Medical School in Michigan, becoming a board certified surgeon in 1964. He met and married Patricia Campbell and moved to Portland to complete his medical training.

In 1969, Bob served his country for two years in the Army utilizing his medical skills serving at Fort Ord Army Base. After being honorably discharged Bob and Pat moved to Corvallis where they made their home, grew their family, and began his Urology practices in Lebanon, Albany and Newport. Sadly, Bob lost Pat, who passed away in 1987.

A new chapter began in 1990 when Bob married Georgia Douglas and expanded the family with Georgia’s daughter. They moved into a historic West Albany home near the hospital where Bob could live and work close to his practice. He served his community providing medical care often bartering fresh caught tuna in return for services. His dedication to serve his patients in Newport and Lebanon required him to drive each week to reach Newport even on icy winter days through the coastal pass. In 2011, after 47 years he finally retired his medical license and closed his three offices, saying goodbye to many dear friends in the medical community.