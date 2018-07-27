August 4, 1931 — June 12, 2018
Born August 4, 1931, to Albertus Lee and Nellie Lucille Merritt Larch in Prineville, Oregon, Carl died June 12, 2018, in Fernley, Nevada.
Carl joined the Air Force in 1950 and traveled extensively as an armament specialist.
After an honorable discharge, Carl married his wife and the mother of his children, Lynne Turney of Condon, Oregon, in 1955. Together, they moved to Corvallis where he attended Oregon State College, eventually pursuing a long career as a civil engineer.
The family moved to northern Nevada in 1960.
Carl and Lynne divorced after 17 years of marriage. Lynne predeceased him in 1990. His three brothers Charles, Bill and Sandy Larch predeceased him as well.
He is survived by son, Jage Larch; daughters, Toni Smith and Leslie Larch; sisters, Lila Lewis of Corvallis and Bevely Hunter of Bend; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A service will be held on September 8, 2018, in Carson City, Nevada.
