October 23, 1941 - April 27, 2022

Carl Emry Neuschwander, 80, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Oregon. He was born at Harrisburg on October 23, 1941 to Loras (L.W.) and Ruth (Kropf) Neuschwander and lived most of his life in the Harrisburg community before moving to the Mennonite Village in Albany in 2018.

On April 20, 1962 he married Arla Mae Miller in Albany. She preceded him in death in 2010. He married Alta Kropf on August 13, 2011. She survives.

Carl accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior in his youth and was a member of Fairview Mennonite Church in Albany. With an eighth grade education at Alford and Harris School, he went on to graduate from Eugene Business College and worked as an accountant at American Can Company, James River, and Kropf Feed. A farmer at heart, he loved horses and raising his family on the farm. He had an outgoing personality and loved visiting with everyone young or old. Facing many health challenges throughout his life, he was sympathetic to others who struggled in life, reaching out to friends and strangers with prayer and words of encouragement. He faithfully lived for Christ, serving in the church in various capacities. He was especially gifted as a Sunday School teacher and as a prison ministry volunteer at Oak Creek Juvenile Facility. He served for 21 years on the executive board of Gospel Echoes Team prison ministry as well as on the boards of Lebanon Hospital and Harris Elementary School.

Carl deeply loved music, especially southern gospel, and sang in various groups through the years, including the Valley Men's Chorus, Fairview Christmas Pageant, and a quartet with his brothers and cousin. He was also keenly interested in his grandchildren, especially as they shared his love of ministry, music, and sports.

In addition to his wife, Alta, he is survived by sons, Todd (Anita) Neuschwander of Goshen, Indiana, Scott (Vanessa) Neuschwander of Harrisburg, and daughter Nicole (Manny) Peral of Springfield, 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Florene Neuschwander, brother Roger (Sherry) Neuschwander of Harrisburg and Sharon (Lewis) Spivak of Maricopa, Arizona and many nieces and nephews and scores of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, brothers Sherman and Lyle, and two brothers-in-law.

A public viewing will be held at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home Sunday, May 1 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Fairview Mennonite Church in Albany with officiating pastors Brandon Funk, James Kropf, and Todd Neuschwander on Monday, May 2 at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be given to Gospel Echoes Northwest or Mennonite Disaster Service via AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.