December 16, 1943 – July 17, 2023

Carl Anthony “Tony” Schackman was born to Charles John and Ferris Schackman in Lebanon, Oregon on December 16, 1943 and passed away July 17, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon due to complications from surgery. He grew up in Lebanon, attending the local schools. After graduating high school in 1962, Tony attended Oregon College of Education, earning his teaching degree in 1966.

Tony and Jeannine Kay Jones married on August 22, 1966. They were married forty-nine years and ten months before her passing in 2015 and had one son, Kyle Lane.

Tony taught Social Studies at Mount Vernon for two years and at Wasco County High School in Maupin, Oregon for 31 years. He then filled in as a substitute for several more. He coached baseball and both girls’ and boys’ basketball. As Athletic Director there he received the Oregon Class A Athletic Director of the Year in 1997.

Tony was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener, and sports buff. He was a devoted Oregon State Beaver fan and a passionate follower of the Lady Beavers basketball team. He was a season ticket holder and belonged to the Booster Club. Days before his passing he was treated with a phone call from his “hero,” Andrea Aquino. “I’ll remember this for the rest of my life…and into eternity,” he told her.

Survivors include his son, Kyle; brother Bob Schackman and nephew Zach Christensen; sisters-in-law Karen Keating and Rhonda Jones; brother- and sister-in law Bruce and Barb Jones; Bob and Betty Adams, aunt and uncle; his Aunt Ruth Lenox; brother-in-law Bryan Hendricks; and special friend, Ladonna Shanks.

Friends, family, and the small community of Maupin are reeling over the loss of this good man.

Viewing will be from 4 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Lacomb Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Tony asked that donations be made to the South Wasco County Ambulance Fund, PO Box 125, Maupin, Oregon 97037 or the Tony Schackman Scholarship Fund. Checks for this need to be made to the South Wasco County School District PO Box 346, Maupin, Oregon 97037 with the fund name noted in the memo line.