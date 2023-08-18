August 3, 1946 - January 24, 2021

Capi Alexander, age 74, died after a short illness on January 25, 2021. She was born on August 3, 1946, in Tacoma, WA to loving parents Roy and Isobel Forsgren.

After moving to Albany, OR, she attended Albany public schools, graduating as the Salutatorian of Albany Union High School Class of 1964. Then she attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, majoring in Home Economics and Child Development, was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1968, and obtained her first of two Masters degrees in 1969.

She married Dell Alexander of Albany, OR, in 1967, and they moved to the Washington, DC area where Capi taught Jr. High Home Economics classes for two years. After returning to Oregon, Capi served as the Marion, Polk and Yamhill County Home Economics Extension Agent for OSU Extension Service while Dell attended Law School, and later, in Albany, taught microwave cooking classes at LBCC and Barbara Reiling's cooking class in the Flynn Mall. She then worked several years as the Volunteer Coordinator for Evergreen Hospice recruiting, training and assigning hospice volunteers for hospice patients. After obtaining a Masters Degree in Applied Theology at Marylhurst University, Capi was licensed as a Hospice Chaplain by the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Oregon, interned for one year as a Hospital Chaplain at Albany General Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, and then served many years as a Hospice Chaplain for Samaritan Evergreen Hospice throughout the Willamette Valley. Capi was an extraordinary woman — excellent student and avid reader, sister to two brothers, spouse, mother of three daughters and consummate homemaker, teacher, Extension Agent, Hospice Chaplain, cook, chef, baker, hostess, gardener, seamstress (she loved to sew and create beautiful garments), interior decorator (with a wonderful sense of style), Grandmother and Friend to whomever she met!

Several friends remember her as one of my forever friends. Whenever anyone met Capi for the first time, whether personally, or in one of her many professional roles, they quickly discerned her innate sense of kindness, her genuine interest in them, her intelligence, hospitality and her gentle spirit. Her energy, creativity, and listening skills were a constant source of support and inspiration for her many friends, hospice patients and their families, as well as her own family. As some have said, the world was a better place having Capi present in it!

Capi is survived by her husband Dell, daughters Kacey Alexander of Weaverville, CA, and Anne (Ray) McMullen of Lebanon, OR, granddaughter Merrily Alexander of Albany, and brother Jon (Sue) Forsgren of Camano Island, WA. Daughter Leigh Alexander died November 7, 2020, and brother Greg Forsgren died February 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents and parents-in-law Phillip and Phyllis Alexander, all of Albany, OR.

A memorial service celebrating the lives of Capi and Leigh Alexander will be held on Friday, August 25, at 3:30 p.m. at Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry Street SW, Albany, OR. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made in their memory to Albany General Hospital Foundation to support the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.