January 22, 1980 – August 16, 2022

Candice Gutierrez, 42, of Lebanon, died August 16, 2022 at her home.

Candice was born January 22, 1980 in East Los Angeles, California. She moved to Lebanon as a child and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1999. She had worked locally in customer service and as a hospitality representative.

Candice enjoyed the outdoors, swimming, going to the lake, animals, listening to rock and roll music and cars. She was a very generous and giving person with a contagious laugh.

Candice is survived by her son Cameron Garinger, mother Alice Gutierrez, father David Gutierrez, brother John Gutierrez and aunt Erlinda Cotell.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.