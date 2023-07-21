May 21, 1948—July 6, 2023

Candice Darlene Hagan, lovingly called aunt candy pants; aunt candy bar and sister of my heart; 75, of Dallas, Oregon passed away on July 6, 2023 in Salem, Oregon at Salem Hospital on hospice care, surrounded by close family.

Candice was born on May 21, 1948, to Clayton and Delora Pierce of Dallas, Oregon.

Candy, a very loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and good friend to many is survived by her sons; John and Jason Hagan, daughter; Teresa Abraham, ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and some very good friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years; Jim Hagan, parents; Clayton and Delora Pierce and her brother; David Pierce.

Together, Candy and her husband owned and operated Jim Hagan Construction Company in Pacific City, Oregon where they lived for many years.

The Hagan family really enjoyed the local Dory Days Festival. They participated in the parade each year; having their dory boat theme decorated by family members; proudly winning several trophies.

The Hagan home was the perfect gathering place for family and friends, wonderful memories were made there over the years.

At Candy’s request, there will be no funeral services. A private Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Candy will be missed, forever loved and never forgotten. We won’t say goodbye, we will see you again. We love you, Mom.