September 3, 1989 - August 18, 2023

Cameron Michael Wark, 33, of Sweet Home passed away August 18, 2023. Known as Son, brother and friend.

He was born September 3, 1989 in Lebanon. He was a certified welder and CDL driver at Brightwood Corp in Madras.

Cameron lived in Albany 1989-2009; Warrenton 2009-2011; and Sweet Home 2011-2023.

He loved hanging out with friends, listening to metal and screamo music.

He is survived by parents, Gene and Debbie Wark; brother, Josh Wark. His family is grateful that he rests in heaven with his grandparents. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.