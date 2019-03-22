February 13, 1935 — March 9, 2019
After a battle with cancer, heaven gained another angel. Cal passed away at home surrounded by the love of his family.
Cal was born to Randall and Laura Landon in Fullerton, California. After graduation from high school at Yorba Linda, he joined the Navy to serve in the Korean War.
Cal met and married Mary Ann Childers in 1956 and they went on to have three daughters. He worked in the family oil business until the family decided to trade in the oil wells for cow bells and moved to Oregon, where they had another daughter.
Cal is preceded in death by daughter, Laurie Landon.
He is survived by Mary Ann, his wife of 63 years; Liza Strome, Lanae Provost, Leslie Bennet and Felicia Landon-Hicks. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will announce at a later date a celebration of life to take place in May.
Please send any and all condolences to Bollman Funeral Home, 694 Main St. Dallas, OR, 97338.