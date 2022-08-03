C. Jean Godaert

December 28, 1933-August 1, 2022

C. Jean Godaert, 88, was born to Arthur and Geraldine Meinke in Friend, Nebraska. She had the privilege and experience of growing up on a working farm prior to having modern conveniences, and appreciated the things that truly mattered: kindness, graciousness and the ability to endure and love with a whole heart.

She graduated from high school and immediately went to Minneapolis, Minnesota, enrolling at Northwestern Bible College where she studied for two years. Upon graduating she moved to Denver, Colorado. After a period of time, working in Denver saving and planning she returned to Minneapolis and enrolled in the College of Medical Technique. Two years later she graduated with honors and worked in the cardiovascular lab at the University of Minnesota Medical Center. While working there during the time the heart pump was being perfected, she reconnected with her pen pal of 11 years, Renaat Godaert in Brussels, Belgium.

In 1956 she took her first trip overseas to meet him in person and they returned to Minneapolis together and were married December 1956. In 1957 they purchased their first home in Minneapolis where they welcomed their first daughter, Christina, followed by Renata, John, Elisa and Susan.

Jean has always said that her greatest joy has been her children. There is nothing that compares in her life to the love she has for them. In 1970 the family moved to Oregon and Jean resided there the remainder of her life. She thanked the Lord for His faithfulness, love and guidance throughout her life and in doing so, passed this legacy of faith and love to her children.

She is survived by her five children, 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Renaat "Ron" Gadaert. At her request no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Teen Challenge in care of Fisher Funeral Home.

