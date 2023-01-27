Byron George Mikkelson

March 17, 1938 – January 9, 2023

Byron was born in Salem on a snowy St. Patrick's Day. He grew up on the family farm in Silverton and graduated from Silverton High School.

He received a degree in Agricultural Engineering from OSU.

After graduation, Byron worked for the USDA at OSU and helped invent machines for testing seed purity, some of which are still likely used at the OSU Seed Lab.

When employed at OSU, Byron met the love of his life, Carol, on a blind date. They married in 1964.

While serving in the National Guard, he was a helicopter mechanic. Ironically, he never rode in one!

Byron dedicated most of his life to farming. He sold Schaeffer lubricants from 1973 until his passing. Many of his customers became good friends.

Byron was fun-loving with a great sense of humor and always had a twinkle in his eye. Quick-witted, he enjoyed making others laugh. He loved adventures--especially waterskiing and snowmobiling--anything that involved water or motorized vehicles! He enjoyed fishing/boating/biking at Diamond Lake. He also liked Sunday drives, going to the coast and especially Mo's clam chowder. Above all, his favorite thing was spending time with family.

Byron was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a hardworking, honest man and was a jack of all trades. He loved tinkering and working with his hands.

He is survived by his wife Carol, his son Scott (Julie), daughter Sherry, and granddaughter Camilla--as well as beloved relatives and friends. Byron will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him. He was quick to laugh and lived life to the fullest. Hopefully there are hot dogs in heaven.

Per his wishes, there will be no service. Donations can be made in his name to Wounded Warriors or any charity.Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.