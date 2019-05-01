June 6, 1927 — April 9, 2019
Byron “Barney” Earl Christianson, 91, of Sweet Home went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2019 at the Veterans Home.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Conroy F. and Frances (Erickson) Christianson. He was the third of four sons.
He grew up in La Verna, California, moving to Medford when he was in the eighth grade. He has lived in California, Medford, Hawaii, Philomath, Corvallis, Utah, Texas, Eugene and Sweet Home.
Barney graduated from Medford High School and went straight into the United States Navy. He served our country for over six years, as a corpsman. Discharged in 1949, then recalled to active duty for the Korean conflict in April 1951, he was sent by ship to Japan then to Korea and assigned to the Medical Battaliion, 1st Marines, Fleet Marines. Then he was assigned to the 2nd battalion, 1st Marines as company corpsman on live duty. He was discharged in September 1952.
He met Nellie Hollingsworth and they married December 30, 1952. They lived in the Philomath and Corvallis area, raising three children: Gloria, Michael and Karla. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Oregon State University.
Barney worked ten years in the beverage business that included working in the bottling plant as a production manager. He also spent six years in the field representing the western half of the United States and Canada as an engineer in quality control for Pepsi-Cola and Dr. Pepper companies. Barney was also a professional member of the institute of Food Technologists.
Health issues arose which steered his working career in a different direction. He worked in the film industry While working in the industry from 1969-1987, he worked for Gemini Films, Inc., Dawn Cinema, Inc., Pacific International Enterprises, American International and Media Taping Enterprises. His duties ranged from the purchasing and scheduling of all television commercials to support film distribution throughout the United States and Canada. Some of the television advertising he scheduled were for films such as Alaskan Safari, Cougar Country, North Country, Bigfoot and Wilderness Family.
Barney retired to take care of his wife, who had health issues. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. He had a twinkle in his eye for all. A wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit kept you on your toes. We will miss him.
He loved to ride motorcycles, rock hounding, gardening and wood working. Barney also hunted for Bigfoot. He enjoyed sitting in the sun talking about Hawaii.
Barney is survived by his three children, Gloria and her husband, AJ Modisette, Michael Christianson, Karla and her husband, Ken Loree; ten grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Christianson; mother, Frances Christianson; and three brothers, Conroy (Pat) Christianson, Buford (Bud) Christianson, Francis (Franny) Christianson.
Graveside service with Military Honors for family and close friends will be 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3 at Gilliland Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Lebanon Veterans Home. 600 N. 5th Street, Lebanon.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.