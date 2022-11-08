Burr Edwin (aka Doc Fancher) Fancher

Burr Edwin Fancher (aka Doc Fancher), 95, of Albany, Oregon, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2022. He was born in Loy, Arkansas to parents Grover and Tilda Fancher and grew up on his family's farm on Kings River.

Burr was a life-long learner and fervent believer in both education and life experience. His educational pursuits spanned graduating from a tiny high school in Kingston Arkansas in the class of six to a Ph.D. at Oregon State University. His life and work experience were just as varied ranging from all manner of labor on farms and ranches in at least a half dozen states to education expert with an international consulting practice. Along the way, he enlisted in the Army in the Spring of 1945 and served in both Pacific and European Theaters.

On November 3, 1949, Burr married Melva Jean Beckford and they had four children, Terrie, Mike, Connie and Scott (deceased). They spent their early years in Arkansas where they spent much of their time with two large extended families. Burr's family lived in a remote rural area in Madison County and Melva's family lived some 50 miles away in the unique Italian community of Tonitown. In 1958, Burr and his young family left Arkansas and moved to Willamette Valley.

Burr loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors with his family and pet donkeys, and gardening. He always had a very curious nature and loved travelling and seeing what was over the next hill. In addition to hiking and hunting every corner of Oregon's outback and wilderness areas, he was able to visit nearly every state, dozens of countries, and every continent but for Antarctica. Burr was an avid student of western history and was the organizer and leader of the Mountain Meadows Monument Foundation which obtained National Monument designation for the Southern Utah site of the 1857 massacre of the Fancher Wagon Train.

Burr had a great sense of irony and folksy humor with a delivery style that fell somewhere between Will Rodgers and Mark Twain. He loved visiting with family and friends and telling, hearing, and writing about stories and folklore from his life experiences.

Besides being a very tall man physically, Burr was a larger-than-life spirit and a person of uncommon decency.

He was truly a gentle giant and only became gentler as he aged. Over the course of his long life, he left a lasting imprint on his large family and many, many friends, colleagues and students.

On April 29, 1978, Burr married Ada Packard Lofts, his professional and life partner. They settled into their Albany home for 45 years where they hosted countless gatherings of friends and family. Burr and Ada worked, lived and travelled extensively together and built a beautiful and bountiful garden from which they harvested, canned, froze and dried prolific amounts of fruits and vegetables. Burr also became an accomplished maker of fruit wines and lemon zest which he shared generously with family and friends. Ada's children Karen, Scott (deceased), David and Cynthia and their children spent a lot of time with Burr and were a big part of his life.Burr is predeceased by Ada, his youngest son, Scott, his first wife, Melva and Ada's son, Scott. Burr is survived by his children Terrie McQuistan, Mike Fancher and Connie Wahl; Ada's children Karen Jarboe, David Lofts and Cynthia Lofts; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his beloved donkeys, Fritz and Hans.The burial service for Burr will be held on Wednesday, November 9, at 12:30 p.m. at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that people make donations to their favorite charity in support of cancer research or treatment. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.