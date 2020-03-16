Bun Doerfler

1935 – 2020

Primary grades were in a one room country schoolhouse, followed by junior and senior high in Albany. The years riding school buses in the area proved useful later when Bun volunteered to be on crews when the hot air balloon events came to Albany. Because he knew the area so well the roads, bridges, and dead ends, he could ‘chase’ the balloon and would be in the field shortly after the pilot landed. Before GPS & cell phones, etc. it was entirely visual - the driver of the chase vehicle had to keep the balloon in sight, and end up on the correct roads before the balloon came down & was out of view.