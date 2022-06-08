June 9, 1952 - March 10, 2022

Bryon Lee Nelson passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2022 due to complications from prostate cancer.

He was born in Lebanon, Oregon and graduated from LUHS in 1970.

He is predeceased by his mother and father, Lois and Stanley (Stub) Nelson, and survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kimberly (Wood) Nelson; brothers Mark (Marilyn) Nelson of Lebanon, Oregon and his twin Craig Nelson of Packwood, Washington; brother-in-law Bruce Wood of Yuma, Arizona and sister-in-law Karen (Bob) Cunningham of Keizer, Oregon. He is lovingly remembered by (he called his kids) niece Chelsea DeNise of Yuma, Arizona, and Godsons Adam Taisey of Gilbert, Arizona and Kip Taisey of St. Augustine, Florida.

His "BABY" and pride and joy was his 1970 Ford Torino 429 Cobra Jet which he drove proudly whenever he had a chance.

Bryon was a vibrant friend to all who knew him, and never met a stranger. He had a passion for music and played rhythm guitar and sang in classic rock cover bands Elixxer and Shatterproof throughout the mid-Willamette Valley. He loved classic cars, cruising on his motorcycle and never missed an opportunity for a well-executed pun.

Bryon is cherished and lovingly remembered by many family members and scores of his dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 26th at Springhill Winery in North Albany where people will be able to share and enjoy stories of Bryon and listen to great music.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.