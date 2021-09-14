September 26-1961 - August 21, 2021

Bruce Leon Henderson, 59, of Corvallis Oregon, passed away on August 21, 2021 after a sudden heart attack. His life ended unexpectedly, but he passed exactly the way he would have wanted: with his boots on and doing what he loved.

Bruce was born on September 26, 1961 to Mary and James Henderson in Grants Pass, Oregon. Soon after the family moved to Corvallis. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1980. Bruce also completed some studies at Linn Benton Community College before beginning his 36 year career at UPS. Driving for UPS was a passion for Bruce, it was part of his identity, and the source of many lifelong relationships with the people who know and love him in the community.

Bruce and Deanne were married on June 22nd, 1985 and went on to have two children, Stacy and Nicholas. He was also Grandpa to Isaac and Emry Donin. Bruce was never happier than when he was with family. He loved to fish, hunt, camp, and play. He also loved working outdoors and the barter of buying and selling.