Bruce Jerome Arnberger, 78, of Winona, KS, died May 9, 2023. He was born Nov. 27, 1944, in Wallace, KS, to Karl and Adel (Wimmer) Arnberger. Bruce attended Winona HS, where he was a member of the 1962 State Champion basketball team and graduated that same year.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1965-1969 and was in the reserves for two years. Bruce worked at Western Office Supply, was a long-haul truck driver for Keller Bros and Zweygardt & Sons, then worked for Willamette Industries until retirement. On Aug. 30, 2003, Bruce married Julia Hockersmith in Albany, OR.

He was preceded in death by his wife Julia; parents; and brother Karl "Bud" Arnberger. He is survived by his sons, David (Shirley) and Daryl (Lacey); stepsons, Tory Caron and Todd Caron; stepdaughters, Susan (Allen) McCullom and Cynthia Harris; brothers, Bob Arnberger, Dennis (Gloria) Arnberger and Francis "Babe" Arnberger; sister Kathy (Jim) Koons; eight grandchildren, Brent and Bruce Arnberger, Maddison and Ben Arnberger, Mandy and Nicole McCullom, and Ryan and Connor Harris and six great grandchildren.

A service was held at the Winona United Methodist Church with burial in the Winona Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Western Kansas Children's Advocacy Center and sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. baalmannmortuary.com