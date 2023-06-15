December 17, 1964 – June 7, 2023

Bruce Eugene Darby, 58, of Lebanon, passed away June 7, 2023 in Sweet Home, after a six month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Bruce was born December 17, 1964, in Lebanon, OR to Melvin and Freda (Frederick) Darby. He had one brother and one sister. Bruce grew up in Sodaville and has lived in Lebanon throughout his life. He was a member of Lebanon Union High School class of 1984.

After high school, Bruce worked for 20 years at Discovery Plastic in Albany, five years at Research Manikins in Lebanon, and was working at Freightliner Northwest in Millersburg as a delivery parts driver at the time of his passing.

Bruce enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, mushroom picking, hunting and collecting rocks, driving, and spending time with family and friends. Bruce was also a member of the Lebanon Four Square Church.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Melvin.

He is survived by his children, Miranda and Adam Darby; sister, Gina Darby; brother, Darry Darby; mother, Freda Darby; and two grandchildren, Dezmond and Naomi Hagle.

A celebration of life for Bruce will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Lebanon Four Square Church, 470 W. C St. Lebanon, OR 97355. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.