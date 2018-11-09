November 10, 1954 — November 5, 2018
Bruce Allen of Sweet Home passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2018. He was 63 years old.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Kathy; and their three sons, Phillip, Harry, and Bryon; his mother, Yvonne Cook of Salem, Oregon; his father, Clair Allen of Reedsport, Oregon; brother, Randy Allen of Lebanon; and four beautiful grandchildren he loved very much.
Bruce was born in Lebanon on November 10, 1954. He graduated in 1972 from Lebanon High School and worked as a diesel mechanic throughout his career.
On April 4, 1979, he married Kathy and they moved to Northeast Oregon. The family purchased a 24-acre ranch in Hermiston called the “Silver Rose Ranch.” He loved the country life and all that came with it.
He owned and operated a successful truck repair business for 14 years. After closing his repair business, he had a rewarding and enjoyable career at Strebin Farms. He was an active member of the Umatilla Volunteer Fire Department, and he took great pride in service to his community. After 30 years in Hermiston, Bruce and Kathy returned to Sweet Home to be closer to family.
Bruce was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed all things outdoors and loved camping with his family. He enjoyed target shooting, hunting of all forms to include deer, elk and duck. All who knew him found him with the biggest smile when he was behind the wheel of his Jeep and was always looking for the next person to give a ride. But, he was always happiest when he was with his family, no matter where that happened to be. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, November 12 at the Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon. After the service, there will be a celebration of life and reception at Waterloo Park, just outside Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be provided to National Fallen Fire Fighters Foundation (www.firehero.org).