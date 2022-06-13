Bruce Alan Phillips

Born to James and Violet Phillips on July 16, 1956 in Dallas, Oregon. Bruce was the youngest of five children. From Dallas the family moved to the Redmond area and then returned to Albany, where Bruce graduated from South Albany High School in 1975. While in High School, he and his next oldest brother delivered news papers together. He treasured this time with his brother. After High School, he moved to Gillette, Wyoming to work in the oil fields. After returning home from Wyoming, he began his life long career in construction. He worked for many different companies, most notably with "Specialty Constructors" and "Silverado Horse Trailers". While working for Silverado, he was instrumental in rebuilding the arena at the "Oregon Horse Center" in Eugene. He was a welder, crane operator, and safety instructor among many other skills. In 2006, he landed his dream job, that of working for OSHA, where he was an excellent "Senior Enforcement Officer". His love of all things in construction made him a very "safety conscience" employee for OHSA. He was always more interested in teaching a business on how to fix their problems then just fining them. His job at OHSA kind of turned him into a "Safety Stalker". No matter where he was, he would look for a construction site to check out, pull up to it, find someone and pull out his OSHA card. Everyone can now rest easy as his card been put away.