July 16, 1956 - May 19, 2022
Bruce Alan Phillips passed away, peacefully, in his home in Springfield, Oregon surrounded by family on May 19, 2022, at the age of 65, from cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 25 years, Margaret, his daughter and daughter-in-law Nicol and Misty Phillips-Woodley, his only granddaughter, Kiersten Anderson, and his great-granddaughter, who called him Pop, Nadia Anderson-Dolce, all from Nixa, Missouri, and his four legged companion Nicco.
He leaves behind sister Betty (Loren), brothers James "JV" (Karen) and Dennis (Linda), and sister in-law Sheryl. He is preceded by his parents and one brother John.
Born to James and Violet Phillips on July 16, 1956 in Dallas, Oregon. Bruce was the youngest of five children. From Dallas the family moved to the Redmond area and then returned to Albany, where Bruce graduated from South Albany High School in 1975. While in High School, he and his next oldest brother delivered news papers together. He treasured this time with his brother. After High School, he moved to Gillette, Wyoming to work in the oil fields. After returning home from Wyoming, he began his life long career in construction. He worked for many different companies, most notably with "Specialty Constructors" and "Silverado Horse Trailers". While working for Silverado, he was instrumental in rebuilding the arena at the "Oregon Horse Center" in Eugene. He was a welder, crane operator, and safety instructor among many other skills. In 2006, he landed his dream job, that of working for OSHA, where he was an excellent "Senior Enforcement Officer". His love of all things in construction made him a very "safety conscience" employee for OHSA. He was always more interested in teaching a business on how to fix their problems then just fining them. His job at OHSA kind of turned him into a "Safety Stalker". No matter where he was, he would look for a construction site to check out, pull up to it, find someone and pull out his OSHA card. Everyone can now rest easy as his card been put away.
If you knew Bruce, you loved him. You loved his smile and his infectious laugh. You also knew him to be a very loving and sensitive man. If you needed help, there was a very good chance you would get it. Margaret and he were avid "Duck Fans" having held season tickets for the football games (GO DUCKS). Services were held on May 27, 2022 in Springfield, Oregon.