October 8, 1935—October 31, 2022

ASHLAND, OR—Brice Leonard Brandt, 87, of Ashland, Oregon passed away on October 31, 2022, of heart failure.

Brice was born October 8, 1935 in his parent’s farmhouse near Lostine, in Wallowa County, Oregon, to Lewis and Ruby Brandt. He grew up in Silverton, McMinnville and Corvallis, Oregon, graduating from Corvallis High School in 1953 and Oregon State University School of Forestry in 1961 with a bachelor’s degree in Forest Engineering. He worked for the US Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management during summers. Brice was drafted into the US Army in 1958 spending two years in the 3rd Infantry (THE OLD GUARD) in Washington, D.C. doing ceremonial duty. He went to work for Elk Lumber Company (later Boise Cascade) in April 1960 in Medford, Oregon. In 1966 he married Karen Jossy (they later divorced in 1991). They raised two wonderful children: Jeffrey and Lori.

Brice rose to the position of Southern Oregon Timberland Manager and retired as Southern Oregon Manager of Planning & Development for Boise Cascade in 1997. He was a member of the Society of American Foresters, a Licensed Land Surveyor, a past President of the Southern Oregon Timber Industry Association (SOTIA) and served on the Board of the Oregon State University Forest Intensified Research (FIR) Program in Southern Oregon.

After retiring from Boise Cascade, he married Frances Tepp on July 28, 2001 and helped her raise her then 16-year-old daughter, Rachel. He and Frances were ballroom dancers and enjoyed hiking to lakes, rivers and waterfalls, skiing, going to concerts, plays and cruises to Alaska, around the Baltic Sea to Iceland and New York, Rome to Norway, around South America, Australia, and the South Sea Islands.

Brice enjoyed helping kids in the SMART Program learn to read at Phoenix Grade School; mentored a boy in the Youth for Christ Program for 7 years; helped with the “Ropes Course” for boys in his wife’s “Dove Program” to challenge them to be successful in school and life.

In 2004 he and his loving wife (Frances) helped chaperone 12 teenagers on a mission trip to Peru and visited Machu Picchu. In 2010 they went to The Passion Play in Oberammergau, Bavaria. In 2011, he and Frances went to the Dominican Republic for ten days with the Jesus Film group to show the film at night and help set up a Pharmacy in the daytime.

He served as Treasurer of the Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene for four years and Treasurer and President of the Julian Square Condominium Association.

He said his proudest family moments were seeing his son, Jeff, graduate from Oregon State University, daughter, Lori and stepdaughter, Rachel, graduate from The University of Oregon.

In later life, Brice tried to Live simply, Love generously, Care deeply, Speak kindly and leave the rest to God.

Brice was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Ruby Brandt and his sister, Lois Henton.

He is survived by his wife, Frances, his sister Meda Younger of Corvallis, Oregon, his son Jeff (Gayle) Brandt of Havre De Grace, Maryland, daughter Lori (Bill) Durling of Eugene, Oregon, stepdaughter Rachel (Marty) Hermens of Parker, Colorado, grandchildren Nathan and Sarah Durling, adopted grandchildren Jon and Ginny Brandt, and step grandchildren Emmie and Hayden Hermens.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at New Life Church of the Nazarene in Medford, OR at 1:00pm on November 14, 2022. His cremated remains will be interred at Eagle Point National Veterans Cemetery in Eagle Point, Oregon.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Medford Gospel Mission or Southern Oregon Habitat for Humanity.