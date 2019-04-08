June 12, 2005 — March 16, 2019
Brianna Elizabeth Carter, 13, of Corvallis, passed away on the morning of Saturday, March 16, 2019, due to a tragic car accident, at the intersection of HWY 99 and Airlie Road.
Brianna was an eighth grader at Cheldelin Middle School. Brianna truly enjoyed theater, acting, singing, drawing, camping, spending time with family and her friends: the “squad," as she would call them.
Since earliest childhood, Brianna was an observant, focused, kind, and gentle person-an old soul as those who love her have said. Brianna will be most remembered for her laugh, comedic timing, her outgoing personality, and her ability to always make other people laugh. She was a true go-getter, and always an absolute pleasure to be around. She was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend.
Brianna is survived by her parents, Kayla and Michael Carter; her sister, Alivea; and her brother, Landon, along with a very larger extended family.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. (501 NW 25th St, Corvallis) with a reception to follow at the Corvallis Elks lodge. (1400 NW 9th St. Corvallis)
Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.