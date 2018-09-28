March 16, 1951 — September 20, 2018
Brian was born in Corvallis to Tom Holman and Lois Anderson. He attended West Albany High School. He graduated with the degree of Physical Education at Oregon State University. He loved sports.
Brian was “such a nice guy” to all who knew him. He remained positive and grateful to God even on his final days.
Brian is survived by his wife, Placer Holman; his mother, Lois Holman; his three children, Brittany (Brian), Brooke and Ben; his three brothers, Gregg (Sue), Jim (Lorrie), and John; and five grandchildren, Grant, Evan, Quinn, Avery and Aria.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Holman and sister, Tamera Lee.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 4, 2018 at Nyssa, Oregon cemetery.
Brian leaves us rich in memories.