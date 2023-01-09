Brian Kenneth Jack

May 29, 1949 - December 14, 2022

Brian Kenneth Jack, born May 28, 1949 in Vancouver, Washington died December 14, 2022. He is survived by his brother Eugene Jack, sons Jeff Jack, Jarrod Jack, Jason Jack as well as grandchildren Jocelyn Jack, Justin Jack, Jenna Jack, and Caden Jack.

Brian earned the level of Eagle Scout and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1967. He met Cynthia, the love of his life, in second grade and they wed October 28, 1967 just prior to starting his service to his country in the Navy during Vietnam from December 5, 1967 through January 31, 1971. Brian earned an Associates of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology from Chemeketa Community College in 1974. He worked at Teledyne Wah Chang, now ATI, for 35 years. Cynthia Jack, his wife of 53 years preceded him in death on July 4, 2020.

During his career at Wah Chang (ATI) he served his fellow union members by holding office in the union. Upon retirement he served as a trustee in in the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR).

In his leisure time he enjoyed fishing, beach vacations, dog walks, and meeting with his fellow retirees. Brian Jack's family will have a private ceremony at a later date. He was a strong advocate of the National Arbor Day Foundation so in lieu of flowers please plant a tree.