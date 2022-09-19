Brian Christopher Barreto

October 8, 1952- September 14, 2022

LEBANON - Brian Barreto, 69, of Lebanon died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 14th 2022, surrounded by his family.

Brian was born in Woodland, California to parents Thomas and Rosemary (Rockenhaus) Barreto. He lived in Marysville, California and attended Notre Dame Grammar School until his father received a promotion that moved the family to Lebanon, Oregon in 1960. He continued elementary school at St. Edwards Catholic school and went on to Lebanon Union High School where he graduated in 1970. Brian went on to earn an Associates Degree from Linn Benton Community College in 1972.

The family established a spirited, lively, and happy household located just outside of Lebanon that became the beloved family farm. Brian was the oldest brother of nine children, and loved each of his siblings dearly. He often spoke fondly of time spent with cousins near and far, as well as wisdom that he gleaned from his parents, aunts and uncles that helped shape him. Brian was extremely talented and creative. In his younger years he was a very accomplished artist, drawing airplanes and other things that sparked his interest. He started building model airplanes at an early age and then on to go-karts and mini-bikes.The shed on the family farm was where he began building model airplanes, go-karts, mini-bikes, and learned to weld. An opportunity was never missed to rebuild or remodel anything on wheels to make it go faster.

Brian put these skills to good use as he began working for machine shops which led to a forty-three year business partnership with Russ Salvage. In 1979 they began the company Keep on Trucking, and then six years later expanded and established South Fork Industrial in Lebanon. They built a thriving machine and fabrication shop with employees that became lifelong friends. Maintaining strong relationships with his employees, customers and vendors was always a priority, as the two were determined to provide quality work while maintaining generosity and integrity.

In 1978 Brian met the love of his life, Jerri Anne Moore of Lebanon, and on September 27th, 1980 they were married. Brian and Jerri began creating a life and built a home of their own. This home included five children, John of Albany Oregon, Alex of Eugene Oregon, Emmi of Lebanon Oregon, Christina of Spokane Washington, and Celia of Albany Oregon. Brian enjoyed taking his family on road trips, taking them camping, hiking, on airplane rides, and loading up his truck with friends and family to swim at their "secret" swimming holes. Brian believed in working hard and striving for excellence. His family always commented that no matter what he built, it was made to last at least 100 years. He was a devoted and loving father, who never missed an opportunity to attend sporting events, games, meets, 4-H clubs, and everything in-between. Soon two grandchildren joined the family; grandsons Rylee Barreto and Brysen Christopher and Brian was so proud of them. He loved taking them for rides around the farm on his tractor or 4-wheeler, or teaching them how to mow the lawn or work alongside him.

Brian developed a great love and passion for flying. He loved taking friends and family on plane rides in his airplane to share with them the joy and awe that he himself received while experiencing God's grandeur from a unique perspective. He loved to go on early morning flights over to Steens Mountain and land on the Aldvord Desert, and would often comment that this special place was "God's country."

He was an avid fan and supporter of Oregon State Beaver athletics, especially baseball and women's basketball. He and Jerri loved going to games as often as they could and treasured the memories they made with friends and family in Corvallis.

Brian led an impactful life, touching many lives in the Lebanon-area with his community involvement. He was also devoted to the St. Edwards Catholic Church community. Everyone that knew him, knew him to be the kind of person who could be counted on for help and support.

Brian is predeceased by his father Thomas Barreto, his mother Rosemary (Rockenhaus) Barreto, brother-in-law Roger Veseth, and niece Anne Veseth. He is survived by his wife Jerri, sons John and Alex, daughters Emmi, Christina, and Celia Beggs and husband Riley, and grandsons Rylee and Brysen. He is also survived by his step-mother Chris Barreto; his siblings Kathleen Muravez and husband Jerry; sister Karen Rasmussen and husband Bob; brother Greg and wife Chris; sister Claire Veseth; sister Patrice and husband John Winters; brother Tom Barreto and husband Brian; brother Tim and girlfriend Tonya; sister Cecilie White and husband KC. He has numerous nieces and nephews.

In March of 2021, Brian was diagnosed with ALS. While this was a heavy burden to bear, he chose to live each day with trust and faith in God. His faith, strength, and courage was evident to everyone who came in contact with him as he progressed in his journey with this disease. The ALS Association proved to be a lifeline during this time. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his name to help support other families in their own journey with ALS.

Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23rd at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Lebanon. A reception and celebration will commence immediately thereafter at The Suing Ranch located in Sodaville, Oregon.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.