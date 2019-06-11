April 9, 1969 — June 4, 2019
Brett Corey Jaspers of Corvallis, was born April 9, 1969, in Salem, Oregon.
He died June 4, 2019 at home in Corvallis surrounded by his loving family following a courageous and heroic battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Joanna; daughter, Payton; sons, Tyler and Ryan; parents, Don and DeAnn Smith; brother, Chris and sister-in-law, Kim.
He was preceded in death by sister, Tara, brother-in-law, Greg; and father, Walter Jaspers.
Brett graduated from OSU and the U of O Law School with a Doctor of Jurisprudence, and was a practicing criminal defense attorney in Corvallis.
He was a gifted musician and avid marathon runner, including LA and Portland, and finished Boston in 2006. His greatest joy was being a dad.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 16 at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis.
In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you will consider a gift to a cancer organization or the food bank.