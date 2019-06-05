May 17, 1977 — May 27, 2019
On May 27, 2019, Brent Raymond Iverson, 42, from Corvallis, found his eternal hunting grounds in Heaven.
He was born to Susan (Haase) and Michael Iverson May 17, 1977, and graduated from Junction City High School in 1995.
Brent chose to be a public servant, proudly serving his community as a deputy with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for 11 years. Regardless of the dangers and hardships that came with being a deputy sheriff, he vowed to always protect others; a vow he will continue to keep for eternity.
Brent was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying many shared adventures with his dad, brothers, children and friends. When he was not outdoors, he spent his time playing with and teaching his children about “all things Iverson.”
He was more than a deputy; he was a loving partner to Erin Bowers, whom he had just built his dream home with, located on a piece of land next to his mother. His greatest joy was the privilege to be a devoted and playful father to his children, Jacob (14), Brian (10), and Chelsea (5). The memories this amazing man provided his family created a heritage to last a lifetime.
Brent leaves a legacy of love and inspiration with his surviving family members: mother, Susan Iverson; parents, Michael and Lynne Iverson (stepmother); partner, Erin Bowers; sons, Jacob and Brian; daughter, Chelsea; ex-wife, Lisa (Krebs) Iverson; and siblings, Kori, David, and Travis.
Memorial services are to be held at 2 p.m. on June 7, 2019, at the Suburban Christian Church (2760 SW 53rd in Corvallis). Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Brent, we appreciate you, we admire you, and we honor the knowledge that you lived your authentic life as a true blue, camo-clad guardian of the community.